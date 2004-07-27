Selling Storytelling

Steve Denning’s new book A Leader’s Guide to Storytelling isn’t slated to be published by Jossey-Bass until next year, but you can get a sneak peak in his new blog. Since last month, Denning has been publishing draft chapters of the book as he writes them. To date, entries have addressed storytelling styles, how storytelling can help circumvent the rumor mill, and other topics. It’s an interesting inside look at Denning’s writing process — and a way to help shape the text if you have ideas and feedback to share. (And at least he’s not writing another fable!)