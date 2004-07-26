What You Crave

Two screen writers have taken the concept of lovemarks — inspirational brands — to a whole new level, with the soon-to-be-released feature “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.” For those of you who don’t know, White Castle is a Columbus, Ohio-based burger franchise that has a cult following on the East Coast. The screenwriters, so taken by the small, tasty, square patties that are the company’s trademark (and which sit in your stomach for hours afterwards), wrote a whole movie around two guys trying to visit every White Castle in New Jersey. Not surprisingly, White Castle has embraced this extended “American-Pie-meets-Road-Trip” product placement. But who wouldn’t want to see a movie featuring Doogie Howser himself?