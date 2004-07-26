Job Interview Etiquette

A member of the New York Company of Friends group emailed members late last week inquiring whether it was appropriate to send a thank-you gift along with the customary thank-you note following a job interview. While many weighed in saying a thank you is indeed acceptable, people cautioned against the giving of gifts. “Forget the flowers,” writes Anne-Marie Ditta. “Instead, send a powerfully written thank you letter focusing on how what you will do to help the organization achieve their goals.”

Francois Basili went even further. “During my corporate career, I hired

close to 100 people. I must have interviewed over 500 applicants in the process,” he says. “I’m glad no one sent me a gift or flowers because I’d have had to look with suspicion at such act and question the sender’s sense of appropriate business bahavior. Sending a gift or flowers is definitely overkill, an unjustified act that just doesn’t appear professional. An interview is not a favor or a kind act the interviewer has done for you.”

He goes on to suggest what a thank-you note might address:

Address issues or questions raised during the interview that needed more clarifications.

Add information that was not in the resume the need for which had surfaced in the interview.

Describe why the chemistry of working together promises to be great. Talk a bit about the interviwer’s skills or qualities that you liked and thank him/her for a good interview.

Reaffirm your interest in the job and your enthusiasm for adding great value to the work.

Good advice, but do you agree that a thank-you gift is out of line?