Google Ups IPO Price

Google intends to raise more money from its much sought-after IPO. The search-engine giant increases the size of its IPO by $1.1 billion on Monday and says it aims at a price range of $108 to $135 per share for 24.64 million shares.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company also says it plans to trade its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GOOG.” It could raise $3.8 billion in the IPO — well above the $2.7 billion maximum estimate in earlier filings.

The market has clearly gone wild about the profitable Internet search firm, and strong demand has pumped up its offering size. Kudos to Google’s two brilliant founders — thanks to them, the knowledge economy, or the new economy, is not over yet. And again, it’s proven that knowledge is money.