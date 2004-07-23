Investing in the Support Economy

John Maloney recently announced the organization of a new group called Support Economy Ventures that aims to bring together a community of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, “deep support professionals,” and other business leaders working to develop the next chapter in capitalism.
Based on the work of James Maxmin and Shoshana Zuboff, a Fast Company contributor who also hosts a small discussion group here, the group is holding a number of investment seminars in New York and San Francisco.
The principles espoused by the group are worth considering:
- All value resides in individuals.
- Distributed value necessitates distributed structures among all aspects of the enterprise.
- Relationship economics is the framework for wealth creation.
- Markets are self-authoring.
- Deep support is the new meta-product.
- Federated support networks are the new competitors.
- All commercial practices are aligned with the individual.
- Infrastructure convergence redefines costs and frees resources.
- Federations are infinitely configurable.
- New valuation methods reflect the primacy of the individual.
- New consumption means new employment.