Chris Shipley is executive producer of BlogOn. Lenn Pryor is the director of platform evangelism for Microsoft Corp. Jeff Sandquist works as a technical evangelist for Microsoft. Robert Scoble is an evangelist for Microsoft. Mena Trott cofounded and serves as president of Six Apart. Barak Berkowitz is CEO of Six Apart. During their BlogOn panel discussion, they explored two solid case studies of how companies have successfully opened themselves to customers. What follows is a partial transcript of their panel:

Chris Shipley: Business transparency came up during our panel just before the break. How do you make your business more open to customers? This has happened at Microsoft through their Channel 9 initiative.

Lenn Pryor: I want to talk about how we’re applying social media products and techniques to improve our business. Essentially, this is the meaning and the metaphor behind Channel 9. You most likely think that it’s blogging at Microsoft. Is this marketing? Is this a trick? Absolutely not. We’re using social network software within our organization. It can be a challenge to communicate with your colleagues and your customers as you scale.

This started after a developers’ conference at which people had a great time. Why did they have a great time? Because they got to know the staff of Microsoft as people. How can we make this scale? It reminds me of a story. Several years ago, I was scared to death about flying. That was based on irrational fears. How do you overcome irrational fear? Learn as much as possible about what scares you. One time, when I was going to go on a trip, a colleague said that instead of taking me to the airport, I’d be picked up by a pilot of United who would tell be absolutely anything I wanted to know about flying. He told me to tune into Channel 9 to listen in on the pilots and control tower. That’s basically what we’re doing with the employees of Microsoft.

Jeff Sandquist: We launched Channel 9 in April. It was built in 2-3 weeks. We embed video in there. Lean and mean. People shoot footage on campus. We edit. We put it up on the home page. There are all sorts of ways to participate in Channel 9. Not every employee can write a weblog. Some people contribute video. Some people just take a snapshot of what they’re doing on any given day. This is an example of one of our videos. Bill Hill is fascinating. But he doesn’t do a weblog. He does do the videos. And here’s the discussion about the video. That’s community.

Channel 9 also has a Wiki. Whoever thought that people would want to help us edit Microsoft.com? People are working to improve Explorer. The product group is working with those customers. There are many different ways to participate in channel 9, and people can also participate without even visiting the site.

Robert Scoble: Channel 9 helped us humanize Microsoft, but it also helps humanize our customers.