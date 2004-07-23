advertisement
PowerPoint of Fact II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Thanks to Frank Patrick for referring us to Michael Hyatt’s roundup of useful PowerPoint resources. If you must use the presentation tool, these resources will help you do so with skill and savvy — not sleepiness. These Web sites, organizations, templates, and other items will help you use PowerPoint more pointedly — which will in turn hopefully help you communicate better.

