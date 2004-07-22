Billable (French) Hours

Strategize contributor Ross continues the conversation started by Seth Godin’s recent Fast Company column about the idea of French hours. Ross touches on how the phrase was coined, expands on Seth’s four rules for implementing French hours, and shares an example from his own work experience. It’s an excellent personal application of an idea that Ross goes so far as to deem “intuitive.”
- Every person must want to do it.
- You can’t do it all the time.
- Everyone on the team has to be reminded of the uniqueness of the situation (and the team) on a regular basis.
- You have to stop. All at once.
Do any other people have examples of using French hours in their work?