Don’t Delete that E-Mail + The Creativity of Crowds

There have been plenty of warnings over the last several years about being careful with what you write in an email as it may one day come back to bite you in a court of law. But cigarette maker Phillip Morris yesterday discovered the heavy cost of deleting those less-than-savory electronic messages. U.S. District Court Judge Gladys Kessler slapped a $2.75 million fine on the company for destroying two years’ worth of potentially incriminating emails ahead of an upcoming trial in which the Justice Department is seeking to reclaim $289 million of the company’s profits for a half-century of deceptive and dangerous marketing practices.