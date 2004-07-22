ID, Phone Home

ID Fuel contributor Dominic recently interviewed Nicolas Roope, the designer behind the Pokia line of retro-styled cell phone handsets. A former creative director at the now-defunct Oven Digital — a design firm I miss, although Henry Bar-Levav has also moved onto interesting projects — Roope expands on some of the ideas behind his exploration of where new and old technologies overlap.

While Pokia is a concept that might not have much commercial potential, it raises some interesting ideas. I miss the olden — and perhaps leaden — days of boxier, heavier, rotary telephones. And consumer and office productivity tools could perhaps bring back some of the design concepts of the past. Have we traded function for form? What do you miss from the office supply’s days of yore?