Re:Conference IX

In about 20 minutes, I head out to catch a plane to Berkeley, where I’ll go to the Haas School of Business for BlogOn 2004, a conference exploring the business of social media. We’ve looked at the business case for blogs and social network software in the past, and the agenda promises to cover the business models behind the service providers — as well as the business impact brought on by increased transparency and corporate communications.
I’ll be covering the conference, posting frequent reports on the various sessions of the course of the next couple of days. I hope you’ll join me!