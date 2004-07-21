advertisement
What Goes Around…

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Freecycle Network comprises more than 250,000 people in about 1,000 cities. Rather than selling unwanted items via Ebay, Amazon Marketplace, or Craig’s List, participants just give stuff away. Largely run via Yahoo Groups mailing lists — and facilitated by local volunteers — the service is a lightweight, high-impact idea.

