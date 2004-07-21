Behind the (i)Podium

Yesterday, Shasha touched on some of Apple’s recent improvements to the iPod . In today’s news, it’s reported that Duke University will issue 1,650 iPods preloaded with an academic calendar and course material as part of a $500,000 experiment.

Using a Web site modeled after Apple’s iTunes browser, students will be able to download additional material such as notes, interviews, and other files. While many professions are experimenting with wireless and handhelds, this is an interesting educational application of a consumer technology.

Curious, though, perhaps Apple should just revisit the Newton?