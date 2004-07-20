Boats and Business

The Norwegian Marine Technology Research Institute , along with Nigel and Associated Ltd., has developed a high-speed cargo ship that’s designed to compete with land-based trailer-truck shipping.

Dubbed a pentamaran, the SeaBridge features five hulls supported by four additional hulls. Able to reach a speed of 75 kilometers and hour, the pentamaran is intended to carry goods up and down the coasts of the U.S. and continental Europe — vying for business traditionally claimed by semi trucking companies.