What Would Your Company Do With a Poet in Residence? II

Last fall, John considered the value of poetry as a creative tool in business . In this morning’s Daily News, Lloyd Grove discusses the poetry of British publisher Felix Dennis . While Dennis doesn’t use his poetry to help shore up Dennis Publishing per se — he started writing while convalescing in ’99 — I’m thinking about poetry this morning.

So it was a pleasant surprise to receive a poem from a Danish friend via email. Carsten Ohm Andersen‘s “What a Wonderful Flow” celebrates the pioneer spirit, meaningful work, being in the “zone,” and teamwork. When was the last time you waxed poetic about your work? Were you to pen a pome today, what would it say? Add a comment!