What Would Your Company Do With a Poet in Residence? II

Last fall, John considered the value of poetry as a creative tool in business. In this morning’s Daily News, Lloyd Grove discusses the poetry of British publisher Felix Dennis. While Dennis doesn’t use his poetry to help shore up Dennis Publishing per se — he started writing while convalescing in ’99 — I’m thinking about poetry this morning.
So it was a pleasant surprise to receive a poem from a Danish friend via email. Carsten Ohm Andersen‘s “What a Wonderful Flow” celebrates the pioneer spirit, meaningful work, being in the “zone,” and teamwork. When was the last time you waxed poetic about your work? Were you to pen a pome today, what would it say? Add a comment!