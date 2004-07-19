What a Family!

James Parker, Southwest’s CEO unexpectedly resigned from what he calls a “draining” job. He stepped down after the company reported its second-quarter profit plunged 54 percent, which it blamed partly to labor-related charges. A two-year dispute with the flight attendants’ union — which complained of lack of meal breaks, lack of pay for cleaning idle planes and being under-paid — had become “personal” and “off track,” Parker said.

His successor, former CFO Gary Kelly, says he’ll push to offset wage increases with further productivity growth from Southwest’s already productive workers and acknowledges it will “involve hard, hard work.” The new chief executive vows to be accessible to union officials but warns he has “little tolerance for bad attitudes” on either side.

It’s somewhat surprising to see this happening at Southwest, which prides itself on the cozy ties between labor and management. Life at Southwest, like so many other companies, overflows with upbeat talk about “the corporate family.” At Southwest, however, family is more than just an overused metaphor for team spirit and commitment. The company is full of real families — married couples, parents and children, siblings. It’s not known how many of its employees are related, but Southwest says it’s home to about 1,000 married couples, or 6 percent of its total workforce.

Many of them got on Southwest’s payroll as a result of its “hire for attitude, train for skills” model. The airlines believe that the most promising source of new talent is the relatives of talented employees. Recruiters look at energy, humor, confidence, — and above all, team spirit — of candidates.

A glimpse of Southwest's headquarters in Dallas gives you a sense of what the family is like: The walls are festooned with more than 10,000 picture frames containing photos of employees' pets, of Chairman Herb Kelleher dressed like Elvis or in drag, and of stewardesses in mini-skirts. Then there are the teddy bears, and jars of pickled hot peppers, and pink flamingos. There is cigarette smoking, and lots of chuckling, and nary a necktie to be seen.