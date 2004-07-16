advertisement
Couching Tiger

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Just as Rowe Furniture is working to streamline its production cycles to 10 days or fewer and Crypton Fabrics has enlisted William Wegman to help develop a line of pet-friendly fabrics, furniture maker Mitchell Gold is also changing the way we outfit our living rooms.

Recently tapping George Ackerman, previously a taste maker at Donna Karan and Calvin Klein, Mitchell Gold hopes to further fashion its focus and expand its brand into other product categories. A decade-plus old trend setter, Mitchell Gold has already developed private-label furniture for Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware.

If you could bring any business leader from another industry — any — who would it be? What industry? Why?

