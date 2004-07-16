Couching Tiger

Just as Rowe Furniture is working to streamline its production cycles to 10 days or fewer and Crypton Fabrics has enlisted William Wegman to help develop a line of pet-friendly fabrics , furniture maker Mitchell Gold is also changing the way we outfit our living rooms.

Recently tapping George Ackerman, previously a taste maker at Donna Karan and Calvin Klein, Mitchell Gold hopes to further fashion its focus and expand its brand into other product categories. A decade-plus old trend setter, Mitchell Gold has already developed private-label furniture for Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware.

If you could bring any business leader from another industry — any — who would it be? What industry? Why?