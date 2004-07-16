Celluloid Leadership IV

Kevin Eikenberry has written an e-book entitled Magical Movies: Enriching Your Life Through the Most Inspiring Movies of All Time. His approach might make an interesting parallel to our previous consideration of leadership mentors from the movies.
Combining entertainment and enrichment, the e-book blends pop culture and personal development — even including material on organizing movie discussion groups. It’s an interesting idea. There are mentoring circles. There are book discussion groups. How might you use movies to further your career and company?