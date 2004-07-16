Paperless Anniversary II

As mentioned earlier this week, FC Now turns 1 year old in early August. To help celebrate, we’re inviting FC Now readers to join our regular contributors as guest hosts. Already, we’ve got a good group forming, and we’ll be closing loop with everyone — and announcing the participants — in the weeks to come.

Because of scheduling conflicts (read: I’m going on vacation), the date of the inaugural FC Now Blog Jam has been moved to Aug. 12-13.

If you’re interested in joining FC Now as a guest host for this special two-day anniversary event, email me to volunteer. Unfortunately, not every volunteer will be selected, but we will pick participants based on their active reading of FC Now, knowledge of Fast Company’s ideas and ideals, quality of comments in FC Now, external blog activity, and other aspects. And we will try to involve as many people as possible.

Why is the first anniversary the paper anniversary? FC Now’s will be… paperless.