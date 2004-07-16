Code of Conduct – Where is the Line?

Interesting comment about how employees can sometimes harbor information and contacts to their advantage. Protecting or concealing certain data is not covered by lying, cheating or stealing…..unless the company requires employees to tell all they know or do regarding their job.

So the code of conduct can actually go two ways: what you are NOT supposed to do, and what you ARE supposed to contribute. Holding back certain knowledge or data could be harmful to a corporation, yet it happens every day and in every company.

How do you know where to draw the line? What information is enough when trying to make a new sale or implement a highly technical system?