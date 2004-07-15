Celluloid Leaders

The Training-Ideas discussion group has been exploring movies that can be used to help coach business leaders. Among some of their recommendations:
- Apollo 13: Project Management
- The Bridge on the River Kwai: Leadership
- Dead Poets Society: Creativity
- One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest: Leadership
- Twelve O’Clock High: Leadership
- European Vacation: Coaching
- Terms of Endearment: Customer service
- The Last Castle: Teamwork
- The Music Man: Entrepreneurship
We last looked at the idea of leadership examples in film in December. What are your favorite business learning moments in the movies?