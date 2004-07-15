advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Celluloid Leaders

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Training-Ideas discussion group has been exploring movies that can be used to help coach business leaders. Among some of their recommendations:

  • Apollo 13: Project Management
  • The Bridge on the River Kwai: Leadership
  • Dead Poets Society: Creativity
  • One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest: Leadership
  • Twelve O’Clock High: Leadership
  • European Vacation: Coaching
  • Terms of Endearment: Customer service
  • The Last Castle: Teamwork
  • The Music Man: Entrepreneurship

We last looked at the idea of leadership examples in film in December. What are your favorite business learning moments in the movies?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life