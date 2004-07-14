advertisement
Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Dr. Kerry J. Sulkowicz, Fast Company‘s Corporate Shrink columnist, will appear on CNBC‘s Bullseye Thursday, July 15, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Sulkowicz will discuss how to tactfully discuss politics in the workplace.

