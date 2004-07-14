Email Efficiency II

FC Now readers have stepped up with some useful email efficiency tips and tactics.
- John M recommends Outlook 2002 Tips and Tricks, which includes a bunch of ideas on how to get more out of that application
- Chris O’Donnell points us to the David Allen Co.’s discussion forums, which address productivity and time management in general
- And Jeff Brown holds up Slipstick Systems’ Outlook and Exchange Solutions Center
Thanks to one and all! Chris’ recommendation reminded me of several features we’ve done with David Allen:
- Don’t Manage Time, Manage Yourself
Overworked overachievers suffer from a ‘gnawing sense of anxiety.’ Here’s personal-productivity guru David Allen’s cure.
- You Can Do Anything — But Not Everything
David Allen, one of the world’s most influential thinkers on personal productivity, offers his unique advice on how to keep up the pace — without wearing yourself down.
- Sensei for the Time-Sensitive
David Allen says work in the knowledge economy requires a new kind of mental calisthenics. Information management is not a science but an art — a martial art — and it’s time to start training.
And revisiting those articles reminded me of Bill Jensen’s week guest hosting FC Now, during which he offered a slew of email management and other productivity tools and tactics.
Any other tools people can recommend?