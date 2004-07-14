Email Efficiency II

FC Now readers have stepped up with some useful email efficiency tips and tactics .

John M recommends Outlook 2002 Tips and Tricks, which includes a bunch of ideas on how to get more out of that application

Chris O’Donnell points us to the David Allen Co.’s discussion forums, which address productivity and time management in general

And Jeff Brown holds up Slipstick Systems’ Outlook and Exchange Solutions Center

Thanks to one and all! Chris’ recommendation reminded me of several features we’ve done with David Allen:

Don’t Manage Time, Manage Yourself

Overworked overachievers suffer from a ‘gnawing sense of anxiety.’ Here’s personal-productivity guru David Allen’s cure.

David Allen, one of the world’s most influential thinkers on personal productivity, offers his unique advice on how to keep up the pace — without wearing yourself down.

David Allen says work in the knowledge economy requires a new kind of mental calisthenics. Information management is not a science but an art — a martial art — and it’s time to start training.

And revisiting those articles reminded me of Bill Jensen’s week guest hosting FC Now, during which he offered a slew of email management and other productivity tools and tactics.

Any other tools people can recommend?