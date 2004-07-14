advertisement
Email Efficiency II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

FC Now readers have stepped up with some useful email efficiency tips and tactics.

Thanks to one and all! Chris’ recommendation reminded me of several features we’ve done with David Allen:

  • Don’t Manage Time, Manage Yourself
    Overworked overachievers suffer from a ‘gnawing sense of anxiety.’ Here’s personal-productivity guru David Allen’s cure.
  • You Can Do Anything — But Not Everything
    David Allen, one of the world’s most influential thinkers on personal productivity, offers his unique advice on how to keep up the pace — without wearing yourself down.
  • Sensei for the Time-Sensitive
    David Allen says work in the knowledge economy requires a new kind of mental calisthenics. Information management is not a science but an art — a martial art — and it’s time to start training.

And revisiting those articles reminded me of Bill Jensen’s week guest hosting FC Now, during which he offered a slew of email management and other productivity tools and tactics.

Any other tools people can recommend?

