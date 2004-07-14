Is the Integrity Problem just with Top Executives?

In today’s WSJ , the CEO of Boeing continues to run into challenges implementing his ethics campaign with employees. Harry Stonecipher wants everyone to sign a code of conduct that states they will not “lie, cheat or steal” amongst other guidelines.

Mr. Stonecipher is clearly a Charismatic decision-maker that makes decisions quickly based on his gut. He grounded two helicopters on the spot when some executives in a division were using them too much. Although the Boeing stock price is climbing, criticisms about its ethics continue to be rampant.

Would you sign a “code of conduct”? Are the ethics problems in companies today confined to just those at the top? What needs to take place to correct them?