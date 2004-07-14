Re: Warren Buffet, Favorite Business Leader

Warren Buffet is also a favorite executive of mine as well, iProceed. I would welcome the opportunity to work for (with!) the great investor.

Mr. Buffet is definitely all those things you characterize him as in your comment – an executive with vision, charisma and knows how to get out of the way of those better than him at running companies.

His decision style is a Thinker due to the tremendous amounts of detail that he personally reviews to make his investments. I’ve read several books on his value investing methods, which is another great clue that Mr. Buffet is a Thinker — his deep interest and use of methods to finalize a decision. Certainly one of the reasons that he and Bill Gates get along so well is due to this common decision-style.

Any other favorite executives out there?