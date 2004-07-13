Re: How Leaders Make Decisions

The key to understanding the 12 components of decision-making is that different Executives place varying levels of importance on each element. As a Thinker , I place tremendous importance on a balance of all of them. That means it takes me longer to move forward on certain decisions unless I can get my hands on data fast (i.e. Intelligence & Facts element).

Other styles like Charismatics make decisions that have a lot of Risk. Followers tend to seek out a real Bargain and quite a bit of Playfulness. Controllers tend to seek out Fear & Uncertainty as well as Self-Absorption. Skeptics are very Rebellious.

Here is what is really underneath the entire model. The 12 components of decision-making are actually blends of the five factors common to all human behavior: Agreeableness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Openness to Experience and Stability. The Five Factor model was created in the 1930s and is generally accepted as the most predictive model to behavior today because they are based on a person’s emotions. The 12 components provide additional layers of detail about that behavior.

A common question we are asked about the 5 decision-styles is whether they work in other cultures around the world….and the answer is a definite YES! The reason is that emotions are one commonality we all have as humans. Now, the percentage of Charismatics vs. Thinkers vs. the others may vary greatly depending on the culture.