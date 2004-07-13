How Leaders Make Decisions

In the second chapter of The 5 Paths to Persuasion, Gary and his co-author Robert Miller outline 12 attributes that help determine how a person — a business leader — makes decisions.
- Risk The willingness to make decisions that might have large negative consequences
- Responsibility The desire for authority to make decisions and be held accountable for their outcome
- Competitiveness The drive and ambition to achieve more than others
- Rebellion The desire to move beyond the status quo and generally accepted alternatives
- Impulsiveness The urge to make attention-grabbing and thrilling final decisions, often very quickly
- Persistence The desire for others and onself to continually drive the decision-making process toward a final resolution
- Fear and uncertainty The tendency to become worried or concerned wen making a particular decision
- Self-absorption The habit of becoming unduly concerned with one’s own thoughts, interests, and activities
- Playfulness The desire for lively, spirited interactions with others in the decision-making process
- Education The need to learn and understand from others about the various issues involved in a decision
- Intelligence and facts The need for rational, highly accurate information
- Bargains The willingness to make spur-of-the-moment decisions provided the price is right
Which elements do you find particularly important to you? Less important? And a question for Gary: How did you arrive at these 12 attributes? Which of the five decision-making styles weigh some of these more heavily than others? How does this add up?