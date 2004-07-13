How Leaders Make Decisions

In the second chapter of The 5 Paths to Persuasion , Gary and his co-author Robert Miller outline 12 attributes that help determine how a person — a business leader — makes decisions.

Risk The willingness to make decisions that might have large negative consequences

Responsibility The desire for authority to make decisions and be held accountable for their outcome

Competitiveness The drive and ambition to achieve more than others

Rebellion The desire to move beyond the status quo and generally accepted alternatives

Impulsiveness The urge to make attention-grabbing and thrilling final decisions, often very quickly

Persistence The desire for others and onself to continually drive the decision-making process toward a final resolution

Fear and uncertainty The tendency to become worried or concerned wen making a particular decision

Self-absorption The habit of becoming unduly concerned with one's own thoughts, interests, and activities

Playfulness The desire for lively, spirited interactions with others in the decision-making process

Education The need to learn and understand from others about the various issues involved in a decision

Intelligence and facts The need for rational, highly accurate information

Bargains The willingness to make spur-of-the-moment decisions provided the price is right

Which elements do you find particularly important to you? Less important? And a question for Gary: How did you arrive at these 12 attributes? Which of the five decision-making styles weigh some of these more heavily than others? How does this add up?