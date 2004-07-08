Label Maker

I went to a rooftop party in Brooklyn on July 4, and one of my fellow fireworks watchers was impressed by — and curious about — the clever Molson beer labels hidden among the other, more boring beverages in the ice bucket. Now, Brand Autopsy indicates that Heinz is also remaking labels .

In its Say Something Ketchuppy contest, the condiment creator solicited slogans to print on bottle labels. Among the winners, “Better looking than relish,” “Comforts burnt hot dogs,” and “French fries not included.” (Does anyone else remember Uma Thurman’s joke in Pulp Fiction?)

Paul also reminds us that Jones Soda also involves customers in the making of its labels. Patrons of pop can send in photos for use on Jones’ labels.