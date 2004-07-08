Historical Holidays VI

The last week and a half has marked a handful of notable business-, leadership-, and innovation-related anniversaries:
- On June 30, 1936, Gone with the Wind was published.
- The U.S. Post Office issued the first ZIP codes on July 1, 1963.
- P.T. Barnum was born on July 5, 1810.
- On July 6, 1885, Louis Pasteur successfully treated a patient with the rabies vaccine
- On July 7, 1802, the first comic book, The Wasp, was published.
- Oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller was born on July 8, 1839.
- On July 8, 1889, the first edition of the Wall Street Journal was published.
Happy birthday to our compatriots at the Journal!