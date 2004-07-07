“We’re Fired!”

As big auto makers are offering incentive discounts to boost car sales, the Chrysler Group has decided not to renew its sponsorship for the second season of NBC’s popular reality show The Apprentice.

Other automakers have also backed down from the spot, thanks to a price tag of $50 million. At News Corp’s Fox network, Ford Motor Corp. said no to a third year as sponsor of a commercial-free premiere of 24. It also gave up prominent product placement in the show.

Obviously, automakers have become pickier in the way they chose to sponsor TV programs — in a year of flat sales.