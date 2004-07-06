Guest Host: 5 Paths to Persuasion

Next week, starting Monday, July 12, Gary Williams, co-author of The 5 Paths to Persuasion: The Art of Selling Your Message, July’s Readers’ Choice Award selection, will join contributors to FC Now as a guest host. Over the course of the week, Williams will expand on the book’s exploration of archetypal leaders — charismatics, thinkers, skeptics, followers, and controllers — as well as how to work with them most successfully.
As managing officer of research services for Adjoined Consulting, uses his groundbreaking research with 1,700 business executives to identify and describe the five decision styles of today’s most powerful executives. Gary also co-authored the May 2002 cover article in the Harvard Business Review, “Change The Way You Persuade.”
