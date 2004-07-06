Guest Host: 5 Paths to Persuasion

Next week, starting Monday, July 12, Gary Williams, co-author of The 5 Paths to Persuasion: The Art of Selling Your Message, July’s Readers’ Choice Award selection, will join contributors to FC Now as a guest host. Over the course of the week, Williams will expand on the book’s exploration of archetypal leaders — charismatics, thinkers, skeptics, followers, and controllers — as well as how to work with them most successfully.