Watch That Container!

I usually don’t look at food labels, except to check out nutrition facts — fat amount, to be exact — on milk cartons. But I’ll have to be more careful about the weight or volume figure on the label. That is if more food producers get inspired by the results of a recent study by two business professors.

Harvard Business School marketing professor John Gourville and University of Texas professor Jonathan Koehler find that consumers are more sensitive to changes in price than they are to changes in quantity. Accordingly, instead of passing higher costs on to consumers through higher prices, manufacturers may reduce the size of the product, while keeping price unchanged.

For example, suppose a 14.5-ounce tin of ground coffee costs $2.99, and the cost of producing coffee is 10 percent higher. Instead of raising the price by 10 percent, producer may shrink the amount of coffee per tin to 13 ounces from 14.5 ounces. And that’s an effective price increase of about 10 percent.

The study also shows people are more sensitive to changes in package size of some products than they are to others. For example, a car needs a certain amount of motor oil regardless of what the package size is, and consumers would be forced to buy more units — and they would notice that — should producers shrink their package.

Changes in the package size of eggs and butter are more noticeable than those for coffee and ice cream, the study finds.

While I believe that the study is primarily academic, I am a little worried about the applications of its result. With all the ingenuity of corporate America, manufacturers and marketers will soon use the study as the latest weapon against unwitting consumers. I don’t think I’m the only person who rarely takes a glimpse at weight labels, but who takes care of us? (Professor Gourville did point out that cheating manufacturers get exposed in the back of Consumer Reports — only if they try to hide the downsizing by using the same container, but not filling it as much.)