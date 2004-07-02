Direction Deduction II

FC Now readers don’t seem to like the assessment test I commented on yesterday. Peter Rees indicates that the tool “allows for a fair degree of self-deception,” and Randy Weber suggests that “team members should be doing the judging.”

I agree. While feedback from peers and colleagues — and even people outside of your organization — can often encompass what you don’t want to hear, such feedback is what you need to really know. Take editor-in-chief John Byrne’s recent experience seeking feedback from the Fast Company team as an example.

That said, here’s another online self-assessment! (Bait, meet Switch.) Are you a trusted leader? This online survey from Robert Galford and Anne Seibold Drapeau aims to gauge leaders’ ability to build a community of future leaders, identify and model “appropriate” behaviors, establish a legacy, and ensure organizational vitality.

Do you think this is an adequate measure of trusted leadership?