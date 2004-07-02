(Dis)Ease of Use

In his June Online Insights column, Michael Tchong addresses the need for more drag-and-drop technology . Arguing that most technology — hardware and software — is purposefully designed to be difficult to use, he suggests that our tools need to be easy to use, simple, and, well, ordinary.

Jakob Nielsen says much the same thing in a recent piece he penned about remote control anarchy. Indicating that he uses six remotes in his “modest” home theater, he adds that they total 239 buttons, and that he uses only 33% of them most of the time.

While companies have been touting universal remote controls for years, Nielsen’s experience — and my own at home — seems to indicate that remotes are still far from universal. Do any FC Now readers have ideas on how this could be more drag and drop?