Using Your Religion II

Jackie Huba and Ben McConnell , proprietors of the Church of the Customer and authors of Creating Customer Evangelists , have just released a new e-book!

Testify! is a 50-page e-book that shares stories about how remarkable organizations are creating customer evangelists. Case studies include Brewtopia, Discovery Education, Seattle SuperSonics, and others.

And if you’d like to help testify for companies that you’ve had a good experience with, check out the survey for our forthcoming Customer Experience Awards package.