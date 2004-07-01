Conference Table for Two

Back in 1999, Marni Futterman took a look at a handful of restaurants that encouraged communal dining . If you’re an active business traveler , sometimes the last thing you want to do is eat alone — again.

One saving grace may come in the form of Dinnerpoint, an online service that pairs business travelers with residents in London, Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, and other cities who want to make the most out of a city visit, meet new and interesting people, eat in top quality restaurants, and expand their network of friends and business contacts.