Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast Company senior writer Alison Overholt will appear on WJR-AM’s (Detroit) “Mitch Albom Show” tonight at 4:30 p.m. ET. She will discuss her July cover story “Thinking Outside the Cup” — and Starbucks move into the music business — with guest host Warren Pierce. FC Now readers can tune in online for a live Webcast.

