The Price of Bright Ideas

Shades of our recent conversation with Alan Robinson and Dean Schroeder, authors of Ideas Are Free, a white paper released by Imaginatik last summer goes far to address the ROI of idea management.
In the 17-page PDF, Mark Turrell, the research firm’s director, outlines the costs of idea management, as well as its benefits. Among the costs:
- Advisory services
- Manpower
- Process
- Training
- Technology
- Reward and recognition
The white paper also covers the main types of return on investing in ideas:
- Return from specific ideas
- Return from improved innovation processes
- Return regarding corporate objectives
Rather general, no? Thankfully, Imaginatik breaks ROI down even further:
- New Markets for Existing Products
- New Products and Concepts
- Revenue Acceleration
- Cost Reduction and Productivity Improvement
- Process Replacement
- Avoiding Waste by Selecting Quality Concepts
- Employee Involvement
- Strategic Goals and Specific Targets
Is the report missing anything? What other specific ROI would you add to the mix?