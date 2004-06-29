The Price of Bright Ideas

Shades of our recent conversation with Alan Robinson and Dean Schroeder , authors of Ideas Are Free, a white paper released by Imaginatik last summer goes far to address the ROI of idea management .

In the 17-page PDF, Mark Turrell, the research firm’s director, outlines the costs of idea management, as well as its benefits. Among the costs:

Advisory services

Manpower

Process

Training

Technology

Reward and recognition

The white paper also covers the main types of return on investing in ideas:

Return from specific ideas

Return from improved innovation processes

Return regarding corporate objectives

Rather general, no? Thankfully, Imaginatik breaks ROI down even further:

New Markets for Existing Products

New Products and Concepts

Revenue Acceleration

Cost Reduction and Productivity Improvement

Process Replacement

Avoiding Waste by Selecting Quality Concepts

Employee Involvement

Strategic Goals and Specific Targets

Is the report missing anything? What other specific ROI would you add to the mix?