Historical Holidays V

The last week and a half has marked a handful of notable business-, leadership-, and innovation-related anniversaries:
- The Ford Motor Co. incorporated June 16, 1903.
- Amelia Earhart began her first trans-Atlantic flight June 17, 1928.
- The FCC was created June 19, 1934.
- The first typewriter was patented June 23, 1868.
- The National Minimum Wage Law was enacted June 24, 1938.
- The bicycle was patented June 26, 1819.
- The first atomic power station opened June 27, 1954.
- Shuttle Atlantis docked with the Mir space station June 29, 1995.