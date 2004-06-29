advertisement
Historical Holidays V

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The last week and a half has marked a handful of notable business-, leadership-, and innovation-related anniversaries:

  • The Ford Motor Co. incorporated June 16, 1903.
  • Amelia Earhart began her first trans-Atlantic flight June 17, 1928.
  • The FCC was created June 19, 1934.
  • The first typewriter was patented June 23, 1868.
  • The National Minimum Wage Law was enacted June 24, 1938.
  • The bicycle was patented June 26, 1819.
  • The first atomic power station opened June 27, 1954.
  • Shuttle Atlantis docked with the Mir space station June 29, 1995.

