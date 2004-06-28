Gravely Serious Business

Some businesses stage mock funerals to mark the passing of projects — and organizational transitions . Others base their entire business operations on what happens after death, even going so far as to improve on the traditional coffin.

Then there are those entrepreneurs who try to cash in on those who have passed on in ways that are as intriguing — and borderline disturbing — as they are innovative. Fast 50 entrant LifeGem will create a synthetic diamond out of the cremated remains of your dearly departed. And according to a news release I received this weekend, there is now a company that will send one, last, final email on your behalf once you’ve shuffled off this mortal coil.

What do you think? Good idea? Bad idea? How would it feel to receive an email from deceased friends and family?