Moderator Phil Windley is an associate professor at Brigham Young University. Gordon Eubanks works as CEO of Oblix. John Hagel III is an author and management consultant. Darren Lee serves as CEO for NextPage. And Halsey Minor is chairman, CEO, and founder of Grand Central Communications. What follows is a partial transcript of their panel discussion at Supernova :

Phil Windley: Back in the Middle Ages, cities had walls around them. They had walls around them because they wanted to protect themselves. Security was the primary driver behind why they built cities. Then someone developed a weapon, a gravity-based catapult that was able to break down walls.

At the same time, markets happened once a week. They threw open the city gates, there was the market, then everyone went home. When the city walls got broken down, not only did cities change, the nature of markets changed. That’s what we’re talking about when we talk about exploding the enterprise. Corporations are no longer single entities.

There are two ways we can interpret this. One, we can view it internally. We can bring people together internally. Another way is externally. We are federating the enterprise. One of the things we determined is that the external is only leading the internal. Internal organizations are becoming decentralized in ways that make them look very much like external organizations.

Darren Lee: We founded the company five years ago to take advantage of new opportunities. The technology infrastructure as the enterprise begins to explode shakes things up. They don’t understand interaction across corporate boundaries. The second issue is around the political structure. The IT organization has a lot at stake in this new world. If users get to make the decisions, what is their role? Then there’s the business model. Who gets to own the purchase? Is it you? Or is it a Dutch date between you and your partner?

John Hagel: I’m the only non-technology vendor on the panel. I believe that what we’re seeing is a fundamental redefinition of the enterprise. The question is no longer what business are you really in but whether you should be in business at all. There is still a strong role for corporations, but it’s different than the traditional one of managing transaction costs,. It’s about accelerating learning and skill building, and deepening practices.

What’s happening in China and India is an early indicator of some of the changes we’re going to see. Offshoring is not about wage arbitrage. It’s about skill arbitrage. That’s laying claim to some of the poor processes of our organizations. In the past, we outsourced HR and other functions. Now we’re faced with outsourcing core operating processes. What’s the distinctive thing that remains?