Jonathan Schwartz: Perspective

Kevin Werbach: When people think about Sun, they usually think about big iron servers and large-scale customers. Is decentralization a threat to you?

Jonathan Schwartz: The single biggest threat to Sun is in fact the centralization of anything. Then you have the capacity to constrain what happens next. If there’s centralization of the desktop and there’s only one desktop, what’re you going to do? Reach for the server. We believe that an open network and more participants in that network will drive more economic activity. We are among the largest providers of distributed technology the world’s ever seen. We need to promote access — and in some sense, commoditization — to every aspect of the network.

“Commodity” is an interesting world. If you look at the edges of this room, you’ll see some commodities: a power outlet and a network outlet. What’s interesting about commodities is that they represent products for which there is universal and perpetual demand. The largest companies on the planet are those that participate in commodity markets. How is it that companies in commodity markets thrive? They thrive by doing two things: One, they’re technology companies and use tech to differentiate their companies. The other way you thrive is creating business models no one else can match.

Look at Verizon. If you call someone else on their network, it’s free. If you call someone off the network, you pay. Look at free checking. Is search a commodity? I bet no one of you have ever looked at the second “o” of Google. You look at the first “o.”

Werbach: Being in the infrastructure business, don’t you have to look to the edges to see what people are doing?

Schwartz: Mobile data services probably brings more value than services on the desktop. I bet very few of you use the same phone or the same service. My phone takes pictures, video, and makes phone calls. Does your PC take pictures? That’s why carriers are giving handsets away. How many subscribers do you have? That’s an interesting way of measuring value. It’s not about the thing you sold; it’s about the relationships you have.