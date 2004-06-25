advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Reviving Old Brands II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In response to a previous FC Now entry about some recent attempts to revitalize long-standing brands, Danielle brings up an interesting conspiracy theory about the names of Coke and McDonald’s new CMO’s.

Can we please note the irony of these names: “Fruit” for Coca-Cola and “Light” for McDonalds? These sound more like subliminal messages, than marketers’ names, to me.

That hadn’t occurred to me! Conspiracy theorizing aside, it’s an interesting notion: select visible executives based on their names — and how their names resonate with possible positioning efforts. Coke is “fruit” juice, and McDonald’s is cooking “light.” What think FC Now readers? Improbable?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life