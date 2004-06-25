Reviving Old Brands II

In response to a previous FC Now entry about some recent attempts to revitalize long-standing brands , Danielle brings up an interesting conspiracy theory about the names of Coke and McDonald’s new CMO’s.

Can we please note the irony of these names: “Fruit” for Coca-Cola and “Light” for McDonalds? These sound more like subliminal messages, than marketers’ names, to me.

That hadn’t occurred to me! Conspiracy theorizing aside, it’s an interesting notion: select visible executives based on their names — and how their names resonate with possible positioning efforts. Coke is “fruit” juice, and McDonald’s is cooking “light.” What think FC Now readers? Improbable?