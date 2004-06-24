Time on Their Hands

A friend of mine who lives in San Francisco went to the annual Power Tool Drag Races last week, where competitors modify everything from belt sanders to chain saws to vacuum cleaners, then race them down a wooden track. You can see closeups of the entrants, plus descriptions of how they work courtesy of Team K.I.S.S.

This inspired innovation (with a slight disregard for personal safety), brought to mind another event, the Punkin’ Chunkin Championship, an annual Delaware contest to see how far you can fire a pumpkin using catapaults, air compressors, or what have you.

Has anyone in the FC community ever attended these events, or ones like them? Have you ever entered one of these contests?