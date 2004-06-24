Scan ‘Em, Danno

In the our July issue (on sale now!) Michael Prospero reports on the Biopod, a fingerprint scanner that hooks up to your computer and remembers all your email passwords. [Subscribers click here.] Now, an innovative young woman in London has taken fingerprinting even further. The Anti-Theft Handbag, one of this year’s winners of the AOL Broadband Innovator Award, is designed to bring high-tech security to the high-fashion world by locking out pickpockets. While the bag isn’t commercially available yet, the hardware has been designed to adapt to any purse. Only one problem: what do you do when your $5000 Louis Vuitton costs more than anything you put in it?
