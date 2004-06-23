Poor, Poor Press Release

As a former publicist, I carry an equal appreciation and disdain for the PR professionals who keep my phone ringing and inbox full every day. Since venturing to the other side (editorial, that is) I’ve discovered a solid handful of really smart publicists who have a deep understanding of the companies they represent as well as the magazine theyre pitching (they realize that no, we’re not a tech magazine and we won’t run executive announcements about their new VP of Marketing).

Then there are those other poor souls who still haven’t figured it out. They write the informationless press releases, the superfluous ones, the jargon saturated ones, and the self-important ones. Then there’s an entirely different genre: the press release that makes absolutely no sense.

Take Seagate Technology. “Sometimes it pays to simplify things,” they state in the press release they sent me today. That’s why they’ve rebranded their disk drive architecture as Seagate NL35 Series 7200.1 500GB FC (the further you read, the more absurd it gets). Of course – that makes perfect sense!

Was there anyone at Seagate who possibly thought this was a nonsensical announcement? Did they all buy into a bad idea, or was it that no one had the courage to go against the grain and put the kibosh on it? I’m still trying to figure it out:

New Product Naming System Protects Brand, Communicates Seagate Value

In a world where multiple brands are competing for increasingly smaller slices of attention, sometimes it pays to simplify things. Disc drive maker Seagate Technology, for example, is adopting a new product-naming system to better communicate the companys value proposition to customers, the media and other stakeholders.