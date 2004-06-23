Bully for You III

FC Now reader Steve Portigal emailed me last night to point out a commentary Clive Thompson wrote in response to yesterday’s New York Times article on the various types of bullying bosses.

While Thompson concentrates on the underlying belief that such behavior, much less low morale in general, doesn’t necessarily undermine productivity, I’m reminded of Margaret Heffernan’s recent Online Insights columns on bullies and the compartmentalization of our work and home lives.

What do you think? Does low morale decrease performance? Do you agree the New York Times article’s contention that the reactions we think protect us from bullying actually exacerbate the situation? Previously in FC Now, I offered some ways to respond to bullies at work. Do they hold up?