A recent FC Now entry sparked some quality discussion — in the comments online, as well as among team members via email.

Today, I came across another example of open-source product development. Wired reports that iPodLounge offers a photo gallery of iPod design concepts. Users — and enthusiasts — of the device are designing their own.

That’s impressive. What might be even cooler is if iPod enthusiasts began making their own garage peripherals for the highly designed music player.