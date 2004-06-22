advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Race for Space

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Kudos to the team behind SpaceShipOne, the first private-enterprise manned rocket to make it to the boundary of Earth’s atmosphere and outer space. Whether the three-seat rocket and its backers, who include Paul Allen, will qualify for the $10 million Ansari X prize, intended to encourage space tourism, will be determined in two weeks, when SpaceShipOne takes another try. Move over, NASA?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life