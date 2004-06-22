advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

You Can Get Some… Satisfaction

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast Company‘s inaugural Customer Experience Awards will recognize and reward companies that create a rich customer experience, focus on consistently excellent customer service, and put customers first. FC Now readers can help determine the award winners by voting for the companies that provide the best customer experiences. Take the Customer Experience Awards survey today!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life